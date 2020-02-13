Thought For the Day

Granite State Gulag
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: NEW HAMPSHIRE—After an astounding victory against Democratic rivals in the New Hampshire
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: NEW HAMPSHIRE—After an astounding victory against Democratic rivals in the New Hampshire
Bl. Archangela Girlani was born Elanor Girliani in 1460 at Trino, on Monte Ferrato in northern Italy to a noble family. Having
The story is told that Perón, in his days of glory, once proposed to induct a nephew in the mysteries of politics.