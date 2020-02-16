Bloomberg-Clinton

The Drudge Report is claiming that Mike Bloomberg would like Hillary Clinton as his running mate. I guess he is certain that his billions grant him immunity from Arkancide. This trial balloon demonstrates that Bloomberg has the political instincts of a stunned yak. If he gets the nomination, the legions of Sanders the Commie will be furious. Putting the woman on the ticket who cheated Sanders out of the nomination in 2016 will make them doubly furious. If he runs independent and has Clinton on the ticket with him, the Democrat civil war would have the potential to break the Democrat party for a decade. Of course, there is also the fact that Clinton has already been rejected for the top job. Other than bad memories I can’t think of a thing that she brings to Bloomberg. I guess he is signaling to the Democrat establishment that he is their guy, as they are manifestly afraid of having the Commie lead them to a defeat for the ages, but this is a dumb way to go about it. Would Clinton accept? Sure, if Bloomberg gets the nomination. She has nothing better to do, and she would love to be on the campaign trail against Trump again. My guess is that Bill Clinton would see what a disaster this would be, but she didn’t listen to him in 2016, so why should she begin to do so in 2020?
4 Comments
Yes, Bloomberg should also think about mortal consequences of putting Hillary on the ticket. It is more than idle speculation to think that a contract would be put out on him the day of his inauguration
Bloomberg’s hard left views on guns, abortion, the enviornment and Obumbler will make him toxic.
Mini-Michael and Hillary would be safe until after the inauguration. Then, the insurrection erupts.
It won’t work: two autocrats on the same ticket did not work well for the Byzantine Emperors (except for fathers and minor sons) and it won’t work here. The First Lady can get away with screaming and throwing things at the President. The Vice-president cannot. Hilary played second-fiddle too long to agree to play it again (especially at her age) and the DNC must reckon that drafting her could energize the opposition more that it would recruit new votes.