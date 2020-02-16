Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Juliana of Nicomedia

AFTER many torments, she was beheaded at Nicomedia, under Galerius Maximianus. St. Gregory the Great mentions that her bones were translated to Rome. Part of them are now at Brussels, in the church of our Lady of Sablon. This saint is much honoured in the Low Countries. Her acts in Bollandus deserve no notice. Bede, and the martyrologies ascribed to St Jerom, call this the day of her martyrdom, which the ancient Corbie manuscript places at Nicomedia. See Chatelain’s notes on the martyrology, p. 667.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints