Thought For the Day

An American President
Wonder how Jefferson Davis Feels, down there in Montgomery, about Sumter. He must be thinking pretty hard and fast, For
Wonder how Jefferson Davis Feels, down there in Montgomery, about Sumter. He must be thinking pretty hard and fast, For
Buonfiglio dei Monaldi (Bonfilius), Giovanni di Buonagiunta (Bonajuncta), Amadeus of the Amidei (Bartolomeus), Ricovero dei Lippi-Ugguccioni (Hugh), Benedetto dell’ Antella (Manettus), Gherardino
Trouble in the Pope’s native South America: Brazil‘s president, Jair Bolsonaro, blasted Pope Francis for his plea to protect the Amazon from climate change. The
One Comment
President Trump at Daytona 500, “No matter who wins ‘God, Family, Country’ matters most.”
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomfeld is a racist, and unlike President Trump, no one has to lie to prove it.
Michael Bloomstein, “If Jesus was a Jew, why did he have a Puerto Rican name?”