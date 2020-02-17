Three Cheers for Western Civilization

Cardinal: But, may I suggest,

in the manner of the Greeks.

Michelangelo: No, in my own manner!

Cardinal: True, no modern artist can

hope to equal the Greeks!

Michelangelo: Why not? Why shouldn’t we equal

them? Surpass them, if we can.

Cardinal: Really, Master Buonarroti,

I had heard you lacked modesty…

but do you claim to be

greater then the Greeks?

Michelangelo: – I claim to be different.

Cardinal: – For the sake of difference?

Michelangelo: Because I am different.

I’m a Florentine and a Christian…

painting in this century. They were

Greeks and pagans living in theirs.

Cardinal: Pagans? Christians? An artist

should be above such distinction.

Michelangelo: And a cardinal, especially one who

pretends to understand art…

should be above such foolishness.

I’ll tell you what stands

between us and the Greeks.

Two thousand years of human

suffering stands between us!

Christ on His Cross

stands between us.

Screenplay, The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Jews and the Greeks brought a constellation of ideas into being that were amplified by the Romans, producing unique cultures in Western Europe that gave birth to a civilization known as the West, a daring, ever questing civilization that is perpetually seeking to surpass itself, and which has proven simultaneously attractive and repellent to the other civilizations that inhabit the globe. Compared to the West, most other civilizations are static and seek only to replicate themselves across time and space. The West is different, and everyone knows it, whether they love it or hate it.