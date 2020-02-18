PopeWatch: Cardinal Marx

Hmm:

Cardinal Marx’s withdrawal from his leadership position in the Catholic Church in Germany might have a link to today’s publication of Pope Francis’ post-synodal exhortation of the Amazon Synod which does not explicitly endorse the German bishops’ reform agenda concerning married priests and female deacons.

Many are surprised at yesterday’s sudden declaration of Cardinal Reinhard Marx that he will no longer be available for a second term as the President of the German Bishops’ Conference. Not many reasons are given except that he wishes for a younger bishop to take this position, that he himself would be 72 years of age at the end of his second term, and that he would like to concentrate on his work in his own Archdiocese of Munich and Freising.

