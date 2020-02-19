Better Be Prepared, Bloomberg News

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

NEW YORK, NY—The Bloomberg News Editorial Board has endorsed Mike Bloomberg for president.

While other publications are endorsing multiple candidates or communists, Bloomberg Opinion says they’ve found the right man for the job: Mike Bloomberg.

“He’s a really swell guy,” wrote the editorial team. “We always have a good time when good ol’ Mike is around. His ideas are great, dogs and children love him, and honestly, it’s our completely unbiased opinion that he’s just the #1 man for the job. Vote Mike Bloomberg!”

The team listed some of his greatest accomplishments:

A record score of 18 on the golf course

Learning to drive before he was four years old

Graduating with several doctorate degrees by the time he turned 16

Advocating for minorities and civil rights

Bringing police officers and black people together

Eradicating soda drinking from the galaxy

Planting an entire 400-acre cornfield with his bare hands

Winning World War I

Winning World War II

Winning World War III (all but guaranteed to happen)

Taming a wild bull and teaching it to speak Farsi

