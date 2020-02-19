“Saint” Buttigieg

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—To support his presidential campaign and continue to boost his meteoric rise in popularity, Pete Buttigieg has released a new study Bible with tens of thousands of notes explaining why most of the verses are wrong, incorrect, and outdated.

The Buttigieg Study Bible mixes the very best Bible scholarship with Buttigieg’s progressive stances.

For instance, the note on Exodus 20:13, “You shall not murder,” is accompanied by a note explaining that this only applies once a baby is born and not before. Verses on sexual immorality are waved away as Buttigieg explains how the ignorant farmers, fishermen, and prophets who wrote the Bible simply weren’t as enlightened as we are today. And Buttigieg adds his commentary on Jesus’s ministry, pointing out all the ways that Jesus was obviously a socialist.

“I am a strong Christian, but there’s obviously a lot of stuff in the Bible that contradicts the gospel of progressivism,” Buttigieg said at a press conference. “Now, progressive Christians can come to the Scriptures and not be afraid that the Bible is going to destroy their political beliefs, since my notes will be there to explain away the text.”

Go here to read the test. Honest atheists and pagans are less of a problem in this world than those who mendaciously claim to be Christians with their mouths as all of their actions shout that they are not. So it was in the days of Saint Paul, and so it remains today.