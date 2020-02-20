Hey Mike, when a fake Indian like Fauxcahontas can clean your clock in a debate, thank your billions that you will never have to face Trump . Time to write your campaign off as a end of life crisis, and sit back and enjoy the spectacle of seeing Trump give your current party the shellacking of a generation. On the other hand, if you want revenge on the people who tore into you like a pinata at a Mexican orphanage on Christmas morning, go independent, get your issues before the public, and watch Trump replicate a margin against Bernie in November reminiscent of Reagan in 80. Then you can try to rebuild the Democrat party in your image. Come December you will likely be able to get it dirt cheap.

