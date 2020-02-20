Hey Mike, when a fake Indian like Fauxcahontas can clean your clock in a debate, thank your billions that you will never have to face Trump . Time to write your campaign off as a end of life crisis, and sit back and enjoy the spectacle of seeing Trump give your current party the shellacking of a generation. On the other hand, if you want revenge on the people who tore into you like a pinata at a Mexican orphanage on Christmas morning, go independent, get your issues before the public, and watch Trump replicate a margin against Bernie in November reminiscent of Reagan in 80. Then you can try to rebuild the Democrat party in your image. Come December you will likely be able to get it dirt cheap.
Bloomberg was pathetic. Politics is vicious street fighting–no holds barred. He lost bigtime. Hope he goes indy giving Trump an even greater victory. Poor Democrats!
“This is about democracy” unless you are an unborn sovereign person, fighting for survival against abortion, unless you are a man fighting for his unborn son, unless you are a taxpayer praying for the unborn, unless you are a Catholic praying for the Little Sisters of the Poor, unless you are an American claiming the innate, unalienable human rights not inscribed in our Founding Principles according to Amendment IX: “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” SEE: Row v. Wade; Dredd Scott.
too bad there was no one on the Democratic platform “to secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our (Constitutional ) Posterity, all future generations,as inscribed in The Preamble to our Constitution.
Oh, that’s right, Democrats don’t use our Founding Principles to enslave their constituents. Our Founding Principles are useless to demagogues as our Founding Principles speak of unalienable innate human rights and FREEDOM.