Thought For the Day

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Francisco Marto and Saint Jacinta Marto
“From the road, where the carriages were crowded together and where hundreds of persons had stayed for want of sufficient courage to
“From the road, where the carriages were crowded together and where hundreds of persons had stayed for want of sufficient courage to
Bishop Athanasius Schneider gives his assessment of Querida Amazonia at Lifesite News: Yet in noting the improvements made in Querida Amazonia,
Hey Mike, when a fake Indian like Fauxcahontas can clean your clock in a debate, thank your billions that you will