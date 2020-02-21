Good Married Couple With Guns

What is the world coming to? An armed thief can’t even knock over a chicken joint in peace any more:
On Saturday night, a masked thief entered a restaurant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and got more than he bargained for.
According to police, 30-year-old Justin Carter bounded onto the scene at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a bit of the ol’ armed robbery.
The goob pointed his pistol at the cashier and demanded some cold hard cash.
But his plan got iced.
At the time, there were only two customers in the joint — Chase McKeown and his wife, Nicole.
The married couple of six months were enjoying a finger-lickin’ date night ’til Justin busted in.
Go here to read the rest. I blame Trump!
Pope Francis droned on about how horrible it’s to take up arms. But when St. Michael arrives he will tell the Pope, “Stand aside, I’ll take it from here”.
Pope Francis rarely says anything worth listening to. As for the police couple, they are very wise NOT to work in NYC and be subject to the fool DeBlasio, who would blame them for traumatizing the would be thief.
Wait. These two are cops! How is it the only person not shot was the perp?
I thought all cops were a-holes who wanted to be armed civilians.
Many places of business have signs that forbid concealed carry firearms. AFAIC, places like that are begging to be robbed.
Talk about adding a bit of excitement to their date night! While the husband was probably hoping it would end with a bang, i doubt he expected that.
Charity in action.