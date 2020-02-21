Good Married Couple With Guns

What is the world coming to? An armed thief can’t even knock over a chicken joint in peace any more:

On Saturday night, a masked thief entered a restaurant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and got more than he bargained for.

According to police, 30-year-old Justin Carter bounded onto the scene at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a bit of the ol’ armed robbery.

The goob pointed his pistol at the cashier and demanded some cold hard cash.

But his plan got iced.

At the time, there were only two customers in the joint — Chase McKeown and his wife, Nicole.

The married couple of six months were enjoying a finger-lickin’ date night ’til Justin busted in.

Go here to read the rest. I blame Trump!