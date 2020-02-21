Thought For the Day

Good Married Couple With Guns
What is the world coming to? An armed thief can’t even knock over a chicken joint in peace any more: On
What is the world coming to? An armed thief can’t even knock over a chicken joint in peace any more: On
I didn’t realize he flew combat missions in Vietnam: 20 February 1966: Brigadier General James M. Stewart, United States Air
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: LAS VEGAS, NV—Bernie Sanders took criticism for owning three houses at last
2 Comments
In a state rich in embarrassments (Mark Dayton) the only person keeping Keith Ellison from being the biggest embarrassment in Minnesota politics is Ilhan Omer.
#burn
maybe #burnonBern ?