Our diocese (Harrisburg, PA) recently sent out a letter that it was declaring bankruptcy in view of oncoming lawsuits by presumed victims of sexual abuse. See here for a detailed account. As a member of this diocese, I received the news with mixed emotions. Would this bankruptcy negate legitimate claims of sexual abuse? And, more selfishly, what would this do to our gift annuity? That some 20 Dioceses had previously declared bankruptcy did not mitigate that this was happening in my backyard.
After I read more about this (see the link above), I was reassured on both counts. First, the bankruptcy would insure that claimants previously awarded damages would receive damages from the fund set up by the Diocese for sexual abuse cases. New and very large damages could not wipe out the fund. Second, special gifts (and I interpret this to mean gift annuities) were privileged.
I’ll not say anymore here about the Harrisburg bankruptcy declaration, but will make some general comments about lawsuits, bankruptcy, and reparation. I’ll speak to the situation in my own diocese, Harrisburg, since that’s the one with which I’m familiar.
First, let me say that I admire Bishop Ronald Gainer, our bishop. In my opinion, he is liturgically and dogmatically conservative, but not in a showy way. For example, he’s instituted “The Prayer to St. Michael” as obligatory after every Mass. That being said, I don’t believe our diocese has been a hotbed of immoral activity. I know of two priests in our Deanery (one was discharged; the other died before the accusation) who have been accused of immoral activity against minors. Let me add that I also know of four teachers in the public schools (in the same area) who have been accused of immoral acts against minors or possessing child porn.
In Pennsylvania the Democrat District Attorney, Josh Shapiro, seems to be conducting a vendetta against the Catholic Church. He’s persecuted The Little Sisters of the Poor and been more than vigorous in acting against Pennsylvania Catholic Dioceses for concealing purported sexual abuse cases (see here). For the latter action he has been praised by such newsworthy organs as the NY Times and Salon.com.
HOW DOES THE CHURCH ATONE FOR CHILD ABUSE?
But politics aside, let’s consider the moral questions raised by abuse, proving abuse, and compensating for abuse. I can’t cite statistics (and I’m not sure whether accurate statistics are available), but I would believe that most of these abuse cases involve homosexual activity involving teenagers, rather than against children, in other words, homosexual activity rather than pedophilia.
Here are some questions I’ll raise, but not answer.
- Does the standard Anglo-Saxon legal principle, “innocent until proven guilty,” apply in cases of such abuse?
- If the statute of limitations is extended to 40, 50, 60 years, will memories prove reliable?
- If the supposed abuser, the priest, has died before the accusation, how can the accusation be defended?
- If millions of dollars are offered to the presumed victim as restitution, will that in itself compensate for the harm done?
- Will the prospect of financial gain attract litigants (plaintiffs and lawyers) who are not concerned with restitution but only financial gain?
- If the immoral acts were consensual, does that mitigate their immorality? (I have my own answer to that, but I’ll leave the question open.)
- Finally, and this is the most important question, how can the Church (diocese, parish, priest) atone for the harm done?
I’ll be interested in seeing what answers (if any) comments might yield. The questions above don’t speak to preventing such acts in the future. I assume that actions taken by the diocese (and the Church) will, if not eliminate them altogether, at least greatly diminish their frequency.
Does the standard Anglo-Saxon legal principle, “innocent until proven guilty,” apply in cases of such abuse?
Innocent until proven guilty always applies regardless of the crime alleged to the accused. Additionally, no whistle-blower (whether in child sex abuse cases or in professional technical fields like aircraft safety and nuclear energy) have a right to hide in anonymity. The accused always has the right to face his accuser.
If the statute of limitations is extended to 40, 50, 60 years, will memories prove reliable?
Memories are never reliable, whether 1 day old or 40 years old. Additionally, memory accuracy deteriorates with age. Verbal accusations mean nothing without material evidence.
If the supposed abuser, the priest, has died before the accusation, how can the accusation be defended?
If the accused has died, then the matter is in the hands of the Lord. Let there be healing for the victim and let justice remain in God’s hands. Seeking financial benefit off verbal accusations from the parish or diocese in which the clergyman served is selfish and greedy. On the other hand, bishops and other diocesan officials who concealed sex abuse by clergymen under their charge must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and serve whatever time in incarceration that the legal system demands.
If millions of dollars are offered to the presumed victim as restitution, will that in itself compensate for the harm done?
Money is never restitution. And promise of money paves the way for false accusation. The person who did the crime on conviction by a jury of his peers must serve the specified time incarcerated for his crime. The same is true of those diocesan officials who concealed the crime. Punish the guilty and heal the innocent. Money does neither.
Will the prospect of financial gain attract litigants (plaintiffs and lawyers) who are not concerned with restitution but only financial gain?
See answer above. Money is to lawyers and plaintiffs what blood in the water is to sharks.
If the immoral acts were consensual, does that mitigate their immorality? (I have my own answer to that, but I’ll leave the question open.)
“Consensuality” has no bearing on the immorality of sexual perversion. God hates sin – period!
Finally, and this is the most important question, how can the Church (diocese, parish, priest) atone for the harm done?
There is one and only one atonement – the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross. No diocese, parish or priest has the capacity to atone for the wickedness of child sex abuse. And until the victims accept that only Christ can atone for the crimes perpetrated against them, they will forever be imprisoned by those very crimes for which they seek (fruitlessly) atonement via litigation and money.
Does the standard Anglo-Saxon legal principle, “innocent until proven guilty,” apply in cases of such abuse?
The standard in a civil suit is preponderance of the evidence which is a lesser standard than beyond a reasonable doubt in a criminal case. The Plaintiff has to make his case, but it is much easier to meet the burden of proof in a civil case.
If the statute of limitations is extended to 40, 50, 60 years, will memories prove reliable?
No, which is one of the main reasons to have SOLs.
If the supposed abuser, the priest, has died before the accusation, how can the accusation be defended?
With great difficulty.
If millions of dollars are offered to the presumed victim as restitution, will that in itself compensate for the harm done?
No, especially if the charges are lies made to have a big pay day.
Will the prospect of financial gain attract litigants (plaintiffs and lawyers) who are not concerned with restitution but only financial gain?
Like dung attracts flies.
If the immoral acts were consensual, does that mitigate their immorality? (I have my own answer to that, but I’ll leave the question open.)
Yes. Sexual immorality is always bad, but it is much worse with force. Of course, having a 15 year old, for example, give consent to an authority figure is probably pretty worthless consent morally.
Finally, and this is the most important question, how can the Church (diocese, parish, priest) atone for the harm done?
By acting like the Church. Big pay days for “victims”, real and false, and their attorneys, does little or nothing to achieve a moral balance. Criminal penalties against the perps if they are alive is much better, especially as they will be more likely to produce a more searching inquiry as to whether the allegations are true. Of course, as the Cardinal Pell case demonstrates, we are living through a witch hunt season, and the concept of evidence is often drowned out in hysteria. Satan applauds everything to do with this business, brought to us almost entirely by the Lavender Mafia.