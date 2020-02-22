PopeWatch: The Birds

 

The Vatican announce today that it was financing a remake of the Alfred Hitchcock thriller The Birds (1963).The Pope was hoping that Tippi Hedren could reprise her role.  Although she appeared in The Birds II:  Land’s End, at age 90 she decided to decline the role.  The film will be directed by a holographic recreation of Alfred Hitchcock.  Casting of humans will be delayed until the cgi bird effects are completed.   Why the Vatican is financing this project is a mystery.  The Pope has only remarked cryptically:  The Gringo will know.

