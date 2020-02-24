Re-release

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

UK—Have you ever tried to imagine living in a perfect world ruled by communism, but previously only received the information from catchy folk songs which praise the system? Well, lucky for you, it is now easier than ever to understand what a full-blown communist utopia actually looks like.

That’s because John Lennon’s commie classic “Imagine” has been rereleased with more realistic lyrics to reflect the harsh realities of communism. Lennon, long dead—though not by way of communism, since he was blessed to live in a capitalist country—would be proud of the change, due to its artistic value in realism.

While the classic folk song does do a fantastic job of laying out the basics of communism—no religion, no possessions, no food—it never invites the listener to imagine all the people in their true form, which is dead—usually by firing squad, but often by way of starvation as well.

“John Lennon wrote this once-beautiful song way back in the seventies,” a communist music snob told us. “However, in the years since, we have found out that what communism actually was, was basically a non-stop killing machine. It was beautiful, really. May have saved the planet. So that’s why they changed the lyrics. To make it more realistic.”

So now, with the updated lyrics, we can collectively “imagine all the people, sharing all the world,” dead. And what better way to share the world than in a mass grave?

The full lyrics are reproduced below.

Imagine there’s no bread

It’s easy if you try

No tacos or hot sauce,

Nothing cold or fried,

Imagine all the people living in the gulags

Imagine there’s no money

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to eat or drink

And no bacon too

Imagine all the people living short life spans ooooh

You may say I’m a commie

But I’m not the only one

And someday you will join us

Or we’ll shoot you in the face

Imagine no possessions

Because all your stuff was redistributed

Lots of greed and hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people sharing all your stuff, yeah

Today, SJWs might regard Lennon as a Nazi. Evidence? Well, he did donate funds in 1979 prior to his death to help buy bulletproof vests for the NYPD. Also, the lyrics of Revolution would be damning now in the eyes of Leftist minions:

You say you want a revolution

Well, you know

We all want to change the world

You tell me that it’s evolution

Well, you know

We all want to change the world But when you talk about destruction

Don’t you know that you can count me out

Don’t you know it’s gonna be

All right, all right, all right You say you got a real solution

Well, you know

We’d all love to see the plan

You ask me for a contribution

Well, you know

We’re doing what we can But if you want money for people with minds that hate

All I can tell is brother you have to wait

Don’t you know it’s gonna be

All right, all right, all right You say you’ll change the constitution

Well, you know

We all want to change your head

You tell me it’s the institution

Well, you know

You better free you mind instead But if you go carrying pictures of chairman Mao

You ain’t going to make it with anyone anyhow

Don’t you know it’s gonna be

All right, all right, all right

All right, all right, all right

All right, all right, all right

All right, all right

Yep, if Lennon were alive today, he might well be the target of Cancel Culture.