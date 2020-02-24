Re-release

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:
UK—Have you ever tried to imagine living in a perfect world ruled by communism, but previously only received the information from catchy folk songs which praise the system? Well, lucky for you, it is now easier than ever to understand what a full-blown communist utopia actually looks like.
That’s because John Lennon’s commie classic “Imagine” has been rereleased with more realistic lyrics to reflect the harsh realities of communism. Lennon, long dead—though not by way of communism, since he was blessed to live in a capitalist country—would be proud of the change, due to its artistic value in realism.
While the classic folk song does do a fantastic job of laying out the basics of communism—no religion, no possessions, no food—it never invites the listener to imagine all the people in their true form, which is dead—usually by firing squad, but often by way of starvation as well.
“John Lennon wrote this once-beautiful song way back in the seventies,” a communist music snob told us. “However, in the years since, we have found out that what communism actually was, was basically a non-stop killing machine. It was beautiful, really. May have saved the planet. So that’s why they changed the lyrics. To make it more realistic.”
So now, with the updated lyrics, we can collectively “imagine all the people, sharing all the world,” dead. And what better way to share the world than in a mass grave?
The full lyrics are reproduced below.
Imagine there’s no bread
It’s easy if you try
No tacos or hot sauce,
Nothing cold or fried,
Imagine all the people living in the gulags
Imagine there’s no money
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to eat or drink
And no bacon too
Imagine all the people living short life spans ooooh
You may say I’m a commie
But I’m not the only one
And someday you will join us
Or we’ll shoot you in the face
Imagine no possessions
Because all your stuff was redistributed
Lots of greed and hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people sharing all your stuff, yeah
Today, SJWs might regard Lennon as a Nazi. Evidence? Well, he did donate funds in 1979 prior to his death to help buy bulletproof vests for the NYPD. Also, the lyrics of Revolution would be damning now in the eyes of Leftist minions:
Well, you know
We all want to change the world
You tell me that it’s evolution
Well, you know
We all want to change the world
Don’t you know that you can count me out
Don’t you know it’s gonna be
All right, all right, all right
Well, you know
We’d all love to see the plan
You ask me for a contribution
Well, you know
We’re doing what we can
All I can tell is brother you have to wait
Don’t you know it’s gonna be
All right, all right, all right
Well, you know
We all want to change your head
You tell me it’s the institution
Well, you know
You better free you mind instead
You ain’t going to make it with anyone anyhow
Don’t you know it’s gonna be
All right, all right, all right
All right, all right, all right
All right, all right, all right
All right, all right
Yep, if Lennon were alive today, he might well be the target of Cancel Culture.