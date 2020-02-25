A Quick Guide for Lent

Here are some basic reminders for Lent. I like to think I know my faith fairly well, but after seeing this I realized I had the age requirements for fasting vs. abstinence confused.
Remember, the seasons of the Church are not intended to be like a merry-go-round, forever spinning us in circles, but like an upward spiral toward union with God, lifting us closer each year.
Happy Lent!
One Comment
When I became Catholic (some 25 years ago) I was surprised that the rules for fasting were not stricter. A fast for Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) means nothing, nada…no water, no food…from sunset to sunset. I didn’t follow that rigorously during my time as a secular Jew, but took coffee.
This year (almost 31 years over the age limit) I still intend to fast, although my definition of a “smaller meal” may be stretching it.