Bernie’s Favorite Country

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:
U.S.—After Bernie Sanders praised elements of Cuba’s totalitarian regime, the presidential candidate’s loyal supporters scrambled to cobble together makeshift rafts so they could paddle over to Cuba to experience the Communist island’s renowned literacy programs, medical care, and other social services.
Desperate refugees clung to anything that would float as they attempted to sail across the Gulf and get to the idyllic paradise of Cuba.
“We just have to get over there,” said one “Bernie Bro” as he fashioned a raft out of discarded plastic straws. “I for one want to experience Cuba’s literacy program so I can finally read a book. And I’ve heard that their healthcare is the best in the world, as long as you’re among the elite. Which, I’m sure I’ll be accepted as the elite and not one of the peasants, since I’m from a wealthy, capitalist nation like America.”
The Bernie Bro feared he had made a mistake as his iPhone dropped out of cell range a few hundred feet from shore, but it was too late to turn back.
Go here to read the rest. Go here to read Sander’s praise of Cuba during a 60 Minutes interview:
3 Comments
Sanders is an old gasbag who apparently never worked an honest day in his life. The Americans in Florida of Cuban, Colombian and Venezuelan descent will turn out against him en masse. Sanders is such a numbskull that if it were possible to go back in time 100 years, he would support Lenin’s attempt to overrun Poland and afterward the rest of Europe. Pilsudski would have know known how to deal with the likes of Sanders.
The Bee got this one wrong. Bernie supporters would never defect to Cuba because they know they would experience real hardship there.
Keynes (I’m not a huge fan) said something to the effect that future historians would be puzzled at how such a dull and illogical system could have exercised such sway over so many in the 20th (and now 21st) century.
OT. The Warden and I were in Rochester visiting grandchildren and went to Mass. They included in the intro “Let us remember we are in the holy presence of God.” The De La Salle Christian Brothers used that to begin prayers when I was in school.