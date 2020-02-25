Not Funny Anymore

Seeing someone in their dotage is never a matter of humor.  Friends and family need to stage an intervention stat and end his humilitation.

  2. I’ve got to wonder if Biden’s candidacy isn’t just another way for him and his family to cash in on his having been VP. After all, once the campaign’s bills have been settled, what remains in Biden’s campaign treasury is his to pocket.

    If Biden’s family were cynical and heartless enough, they might keep him on the campaign trail until all donations dry up.
    Only then might they send him to the glue factory.

