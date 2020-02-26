Sheer Evil

Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all convictions, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
William Butler Yeats, The Second Coming
Don’t ever think that a portion of the Left does not have the ultimate aim of legalizing pederasty. From Neo-Neo Con:
Pete Buttigieg decided it was a good idea to have a nine-year-old child join him on stage at a campaign event in Denver on Saturday to talk about his sexuality.
If you didn’t think the end was near, think again. Most of us are wishing for an asteroid extinction event at this point. The child sent a question to Buttigieg asking him to help him “be brave like you.” Cue endless virtue signaling from clapping weirdos who think it’s totally normal that a 9-year-old is thinking about gay sex.
Actually, some 9-year-olds do think about sex. What they think about it is sometimes “Ick!” But whether it’s “ick” or whether they are eagerly anticipating it or even fantasizing about it – the latter of which is probably more common these days, now that children are exposed to far more sexuality earlier and almost everywhere, including in school – please let them be, rather than encouraging some sort of public declaration.
Go here to read the rest. Way to screw up a boy for life. The notion that a pre-pubecesant boy could in any sense be a homosexual is self-evidently absurd. This is blatant recruitment, using a confused child as a prop. This is the same reason why drag queens are now reading stories to young children at public libraries. This would have been unthinkable even fifteen years ago. I dread what will likely be inflicted on sexualized children fifteen years hence.
4 Comments
And don’t think for a moment that this wasn’t staged. It happened because Buttigieg’s people wanted it to happen.
All minor children do NOT have informed sexual consent to give. Not until a sovereign person is old enough to vote, drink, drive and serve in the Armed Forces does the un-emancipated sovereign person have informed consent to give or to contract . Up until the sovereign person’s emancipation he is entitled to the spiritual and corporal works of mercy from every citizen of good will for the common good. Buttigieg does not know the basic truth of the human being and the Bill of Rights. I hope this invasion of the minor child’s privacy is viewed as a sex crime against innocence of the minor child.
Buttigieg is a sodomite.
I think we lost this battle when we conceded that a homosexual is something a person is rather than something a person does. When we allowed that we are defined by our sexuality, did we think we could resist the follow up logical conclusions of such a stance?