Sheer Evil

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all convictions, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

William Butler Yeats, The Second Coming

Don’t ever think that a portion of the Left does not have the ultimate aim of legalizing pederasty. From Neo-Neo Con:

This is very chilling:

Pete Buttigieg decided it was a good idea to have a nine-year-old child join him on stage at a campaign event in Denver on Saturday to talk about his sexuality. If you didn’t think the end was near, think again. Most of us are wishing for an asteroid extinction event at this point. The child sent a question to Buttigieg asking him to help him “be brave like you.” Cue endless virtue signaling from clapping weirdos who think it’s totally normal that a 9-year-old is thinking about gay sex.

Actually, some 9-year-olds do think about sex. What they think about it is sometimes “Ick!” But whether it’s “ick” or whether they are eagerly anticipating it or even fantasizing about it – the latter of which is probably more common these days, now that children are exposed to far more sexuality earlier and almost everywhere, including in school – please let them be, rather than encouraging some sort of public declaration.

Go here to read the rest. Way to screw up a boy for life. The notion that a pre-pubecesant boy could in any sense be a homosexual is self-evidently absurd. This is blatant recruitment, using a confused child as a prop. This is the same reason why drag queens are now reading stories to young children at public libraries. This would have been unthinkable even fifteen years ago. I dread what will likely be inflicted on sexualized children fifteen years hence.