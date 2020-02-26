That’s the Spirit!

From the POTUS and FLOTUS
I detect the First Lady’s hand in this: Melania and I wish everyone observing Ash Wednesday a peaceful and prayerful day.
I detect the First Lady’s hand in this: Melania and I wish everyone observing Ash Wednesday a peaceful and prayerful day.
Recourse to God, so infinitely good, is all the more necessary because, far from abating, the struggle grows fiercer and expands unceasingly.
[1] Unto the end, in verses, a psalm for David, for the octave. [2] O Lord, rebuke me not in thy indignation,