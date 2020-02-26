The Seven Penitential Psalms-Psalm 6: Domine, ne in furore

[1] Unto the end, in verses, a psalm for David, for the octave . [2] O Lord, rebuke me not in thy indignation, nor chastise me in thy wrath. [3] Have mercy on me, O Lord, for I am weak: heal me, O Lord, for my bones are troubled. [4] And my soul is troubled exceedingly: but thou, O Lord, how long? [5] Turn to me, O Lord, and deliver my soul: O save me for thy mercy’s sake.

[6] For there is no one in death, that is mindful of thee: and who shall confess to thee in hell? [7] I have laboured in my groanings, every night I will wash my bed: I will water my couch with my tears. [8] My eye is troubled through indignation: I have grown old amongst all my enemies. [9] Depart from me, all ye workers of iniquity: for the Lord hath heard the voice of my weeping. [10] The Lord hath heard my supplication: the Lord hath received my prayer.

[11] Let all my enemies be ashamed, and be very much troubled: let them be turned back, and be ashamed very speedily.