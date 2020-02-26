Thought For the Day

PopeWatch: Lent is a Time For Confronting Evil
Recourse to God, so infinitely good, is all the more necessary because, far from abating, the struggle grows fiercer and expands unceasingly.
Recourse to God, so infinitely good, is all the more necessary because, far from abating, the struggle grows fiercer and expands unceasingly.
[1] Unto the end, in verses, a psalm for David, for the octave. [2] O Lord, rebuke me not in thy indignation,
(I will be reposting this each Ash Wednesday.) My late son Larry always seemed to enjoy Ash Wednesday. Seven years ago in