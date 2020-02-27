Lies, Injustice and the Communist Way

Bernie, no doubt gives it two thumbs up. Part of the DC Elseworlds series where superheroes are reimagined. In the above reimagining, the infant Kal-el lands in the Soviet Union rather than the US. The comics were OK. Full review after I pick up the Blu-ray this weekend.
Look forward to your review, Don. At least that would make the whole “Batman vs. Superman” thing a little more believable. That and Capt. America vs. Iron Man always seemed badly contrived to me.
I was always amused Frank in Justice League comics where Superman is depicted slugging it out against bad guys along with the other heroes. This is a being who can traverse light years in seconds and move planets with his bare hands. The suspension of disbelief when Superman was fighting alongside mere mortals has always been great. However, as the Joker remarked to Luthor on one occasion about Batman: “There is nothing “mere” about that mortal.!”
I keep forgetting that Don is a comic fan. 😉
For those who don’t know (which I think on this site is… 2 people), the blu ray is an adaptation of a 2003 release.
Now good writers know that what makes Batman worthy to be on the Justice League team is his brilliance – which is one of my disappointments with the live action movie which apparently embraced the “what does Superman need with a team?” motif. One of my favorite JLA issues is the introduction of the white martians were Superman admits, “[Batman] is the most dangerous man on earth.”
That’s why the old JL cartoon I consider one of the best adaptions ever of the comic – because the makers understood how to give everyone in the show a moment to shine. Even Aquaman.
Then again, we’re not even starting to address Golden Age Superman vs Bronze age, or Superman vs Captain Marvel, or the various Crisis…. etc