PopeWatch: Stop Insulting People You Self-Absorbed Promethean Neo-Pelagians!

PopeWatch completely agrees:

Pope Francis is urging Catholics on Ash Wednesday to give up something for Lent that they may have a very hard time doing without: being a jerk on the internet.

Insulting each other on the internet has become the great American pastime, especially in a bitterly contentious and highly polarizing presidential election year. The sharp rise of inflammatory and antagonizing online jabs has poisoned political discourse on social media, dividing friends and family members.

“We live in an atmosphere polluted by too much verbal violence, too many offensive and harmful words,” Francis said while speaking to tens of thousands in St. Peter’s Square, according to Reuters. “Today, people insult each other as if they were saying ‘Good Day.'”

