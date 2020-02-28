Communion For Autistic Child

Here is an issue I have some experience with:
A New Jersey couple said their 8-year-old son is being denied the chance to receive First Communion by their church because he is autistic.
Jimmy LaCugna said in a Facebook post that he and his wife were informed Tuesday by the Rev. John Bambrick at Saint Aloysius Church that their son Anthony won’t be able to participate in the religious ceremony because he feels the boy is “unable to determine right from wrong due to his disability.”
LaCugna said they were told that Anthony, who is nonverbal, is not at the “benchmark required to make his communion.”
“This is very hard and upsetting to comprehend when we all are created by God and now our son is being shunned from the Catholic faith due to his inability to communicate,” LaCugna wrote, adding that his son “wouldn’t even be able to create a sin because he is one of the sweetest and innocent little boy someone would ever meet.”
First Communion is typically taken in a Catholic church when children are 7 or 8 years old and after they complete religious classes and confess their sins.
Anthony’s mother, Nicole LaCugna, told News 12 New Jersey that because he cannot speak it has been a struggle for him but that he should not be denied communion.
Go here to read the rest. My sainted son Larry was autistic. He was not non-verbal but his communication was limited. For example if you named choices for supper he could say which he would prefer. If we were traveling in a car and we took an unusual way home, he would say, “This way! This way!’. His communications could be cryptic to people outside the family. In the family we usually knew what he was referring to. Larry could read and operate videos on his own. I always believed, based on my observations, that he understood far, far more about the world around him than he was able to communicate. Along with his siblings, we gave him religious instruction at home. Like his brother and sister he would repeat the phrase “First it’s bread now it’s Jesus and first it’s wine, now it’s Jesus” at the consecration. When it came to First Communion our priest was quite sympathetic. When it came to his first Communion I suspect that the priest probably asked him questions like, “Are you a good boy?” “Do you want to be a good boy?” “Are you sorry when you are bad?” Larry was quite good at answering straight-forward yes and no questions. I have no doubt that he understood good behavior and bad behavior. As a toddler he would get a mischievous smile on his face as he approached the printer paper feed on one of our computers because he knew that he was not supposed to touch it.
Obviously the challenge is much greater with a non-verbal autistic child. I would recommend to priests that this is an area where they might lean a bit on the expertise of the parents. All children require close attention by a parent, and that level of attention needs to be greater with an autistic child. If the parents in good faith can vouch for the understanding of their child, that should be sufficient. Having an autistic child raises challenges, but it also taught me how utterly dependent I was on God. God’s love and care for Larry was a constant consolation for me. Larry could not speak of this love and care, but I am sure he felt it as I did.
One Comment
I very seldom comment (I leave that you people much smarter than me), but this is simply atrocious. What is wrong with our Priests? What kind of twisted diabolical logic leads our Priests to deduce it’s acceptable to allow Communion to people who publicly and prominently support abortion, sodomy, and a host of other sins but not allow an innocent person to partake? Is this just another case of the “strong” (not that many of our effeminate clergy promote any appearance of true masculine strength) bullying those who appear weak?
Would not a person who is regarded as unable to decide right from wrong, once Baptized, be incapable of incurring sin and therefore be in a perpetual state of Grace? To me he seems the perfect candidate for Holy Communion, under the watchful eyes of his parents – certainly much more worthy than the vast hordes who schlep up to the Priest, wearing whatever was lying on the bedroom floor that morning, breath still reeking of the McDonalds breakfast burrito they finished in the Parish parking lot, souls loaded with sin incurred since the last Confession they went to years ago, and receive the precious Body Blood Soul and Divinity of Our Lord and Saviour in their grubby hands with barely a nod to His majesty. Just incredible. It’s almost like he’s that Priest is looking for a reason to deny Communion.
And, speaking of Parishes, that modernist monstrosity they have the nerve to call a Catholic Church says it all….