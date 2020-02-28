PopeWatch: Pope Flu

Well, this should inflame the flu hysteria:

Pope Francis has been taken ill and cancelled an event at a Rome basilica as coronavirus locks down towns in northern Italy.

The pontiff had earlier prayed for sufferers on Ash Wednesday, and, while mask free, took time to shake hands and kiss worshippers, including a child, in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

The pope appeared to have a cold and spoke with a slightly hoarse voice at his general audience on Wednesday and coughed during an afternoon Ash Wednesday service in a Rome church.

After falling ill, he is carrying out the rest of his schedule in his residence, the Vatican said on Thursday.

Go here to read the rest. May the Pope have a swift recovery. If he were to die of the flu, God forbid!, too many people would lose all common sense and act as if we are confronting the Black Death instead of merely a flu variant.