Johnny Yuma Was a Rebel

Something for the weekend. Johnny Cash singing The Rebel, the theme song of Johnny Yuma, a Western television series, 1959-1961 and followed the exploits of Johnny Yuma, well played by the doomed Nick Adams, a young Confederate veteran in the postwar American southwest. This was one of a number of Civil War themed television shows as the nation observed the centennial of the War Between the States. The show received high ratings and deserved them, being a cut above the horde of Westerns that were a staple of television at that time. It was cancelled due to rising concerns of violence on TV by the usual suspects. Here is one of the best of the episodes:

Like this: Like Loading...