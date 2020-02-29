Johnny Yuma Was a Rebel

 

Something for the weekend.  Johnny Cash singing The Rebel, the theme song of Johnny Yuma, a Western television series, 1959-1961 and followed the exploits of Johnny Yuma, well played by the doomed Nick Adams, a young Confederate veteran in the postwar American southwest.  This was one of a number of Civil War themed television shows as the nation observed the centennial of the War Between the States.  The show received high ratings and deserved them, being a cut above the horde of Westerns that were a staple of television at that time.  It was cancelled due to rising concerns of violence on TV by the usual suspects.  Here is one of the best of the episodes:

 

