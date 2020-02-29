Thought For the Day

More to explorer

4 Comments

  2. The Great Left Hope: Corona Virus Brings Down Trump.

    Meanwhile, wonder-worker Obama waited until millions were infected and 1,000 died before declaring H1N1 emergency.

    That’s different because – SHUT UP!

  3. On Bloomberg tv this week I watched a market analyst predict corona leading to a Trump defeat leading to armed Trump supporters preventing a new administration from taking office with no objections from the host. And they say Fox is the problem.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: