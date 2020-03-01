Rest in Peace Andrew

Andrew Breitbart addressing pro-life students in February 2012 and explaining to them why he is pro-life. He died eight year ago today, much too young. His keen insight for conservatives is that there can be no long lasting success politically if the culture is ceded to the other side. I think we at The American Catholic understand that and we do our small part in the struggle over the culture. May the ranks of conservatives who understand this basic fact swell, and may we recall Andrew Breitbart as we engage the culture.

