Second Penitential Psalm: Psalm 31: Beati Quorum

Beati quorum. The second penitential psalm.

[1] To David himself, understanding. Blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven, and whose sins are covered. [2] Blessed is the man to whom the Lord hath not imputed sin, and in whose spirit there is no guile. [3] Because I was silent my bones grew old; whilst I cried out all the day long. [4] For day and night thy hand was heavy upon me: I am turned in my anguish, whilst the thorn is fastened. [5] I have acknowledged my sin to thee, and my injustice I have not concealed. I said I will confess against myself my injustice to the Lord: and thou hast forgiven the wickedness of my sin.

[3] “Because I was silent” : That is, whilst I kept silence, by concealing, or refusing to confess my sins, thy hand was heavy upon me, etc.

[4] “I am turned” : That is, I turn and roll about in my bed to seek for ease in my pain whilst the thorn of thy justice pierces my flesh, and sticks fast in me. Or, I am turned: that is, I am converted to thee, my God, by being brought to a better understanding by thy chastisements. In the Hebrew it is, my moisture is turned into the droughts of the summer.

[6] For this shall every one that is holy pray to thee in a seasonable time. And yet in a flood of many waters, they shall not come nigh unto him. [7] Thou art my refuge from the trouble which hath encompassed me: my joy, deliver me from them that surround me. [8] I will give thee understanding, and I will instruct thee in this way, in which thou shalt go: I will fix my eyes upon thee. [9] Do not become like the horse and the mule, who have no understanding. With bit and bridle bind fast their jaws, who come not near unto thee. [10] Many are the scourges of the sinner, but mercy shall encompass him that hopeth in the Lord.

[11] Be glad in the Lord, and rejoice, ye just, and glory, all ye right of heart.