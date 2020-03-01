The Sky is NOT Falling, Henny Penny!

“Henny Penny, more commonly known in the United States as Chicken Little and sometimes as Chicken Licken, is a European folk tale with a moral in the form of a cumulative tale about a chicken who believes that the world is coming to an end. The phrase “The sky is falling!” features prominently in the story, and has passed into the English language as a common idiom indicating a hysterical or mistaken belief that disaster is imminent.”—Wikipedia.Org

I’ve been amazed (and disturbed) by the unscientific, irrational response to the spread of covid-19, the new corona virus. This response has been taken by Democrat politicians and the media, by those who accuse conservatives of denigrating science, but who themselves seem to be ignorant of the most basic precepts of epidemiology and logic.

Fortunately I don’t have to take a cudgel against those scientific ignoramuses on my own. Clarice Feldman has written a fine article on this in the American Thinker: “When All Else Fails, Try Reason.” Feldman cites an editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine that says this virus “Could turn out no worse than a ‘severe seasonal influenza’ in terms of mortality.”

I’ll take another quote from that article:

“Citing an analysis of the available data from the outbreak in China, the authors note that there have been zero cases among children younger than 15; and that the fatality rate is 2% at most, and could be “considerably less than 1%.” “Those who have died have been elderly or were already suffering from another illness–as with ordinary flu. [emphasis added] The underlying data suggest that the symptoms vary, and fewer than one in six of the cases reported were “severe.” “The authors note that coronavirus looks to be much less severe than other recent outbreaks of respiratory illnesses: “[T]he overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively. “The vast majority of patients recover, and among those who are hospitalized, the median stay thus far is 12 days. “Coronavirus, they note, does spread easily, and the average infected person has infected two other people. That means the U.S. should expect the illness to gain a “foothold.” But they note travel restrictions on China (imposed by President Trump over the objections of some critics) ‘may have helped slow the spread of the virus.’ ”

I want to emphasize one of the points made in this quote. Deaths from this virus (and from the flu) strike mainly those already in ill health or the aged. I have read that the one death so far in this country is of someone who was not in good health. I myself am about to approach the tenth decade, and I’m less worried about covid-19 than I am about getting distracted while I’m driving (one of my daughters refuses to let me drive her kids to a movie.)

At any rate, prayers are in order, more than hysteria.