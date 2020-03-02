PopeWatch: Catholicism This Ain’t

What does this have to do with Catholicism?

Ethical concerns around potential job loss, facial recognition, and bias have been raised surrounding the future impact of artificial intelligence on society. On Friday those concerns were elevated to a “higher authority,” with IBM and Microsoft lending support to a set of ethical principles backed by the Vatican.

Such principles were outlined in a document titled “Rome Call For AI Ethics,” and promotes a regulatory approach around what is being called an “algor-ethical” vision of design, with transparency, inclusion, responsibility, impartiality, reliability, security and privacy all factored in.

“AI systems must be conceived, designed and implemented to serve and protect human beings and the environment in which they live,” the document reads. “It must include every human being, discriminating against no one; it must have the good of humankind and the good of every human being at its heart; finally, it must be mindful of the complex reality of our ecosystem and be characterized by the way in which it cares for and protects the planet….”

Go here to read the rest. Catholicism is being weakened by popes lending the prestige of their office to dubious causes that have bupkis to do with Catholicism. This is going on at a time when too many Catholics are either bone ignorant of the Faith or hostile to aspects of it. PopeWatch has noted that when people are lousy at their job is usually the time when they attempt to do everything except what they are being paid to do.