Where the Election Stands

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—Pete Buttigieg has been forced to drop out of the presidential race in the midst of scandalous revelations that he’s actually a white male.

Despite the Buttigieg campaign’s best efforts, Democrat voters discovered that Buttigieg is, in fact, both white and male. Buttigieg came out as white, withdrew from the race, and apologized to his former supporters in a speech today.

“I am sorry for everyone I have hurt,” Buttigieg told reporters. “I didn’t mean to cause anyone this kind of pain and suffering.”

Voters have long suspected he was hiding something, but when the revelation broke, it was worse than his supporters could ever have imagined.

“I just can’t believe he’d deceive us like this,” said Hal Baker, Buttigieg’s lone supporter in South Carolina. “That he would conceal this from all of us shows that he’s an evil, evil man. Who knows what other terrible secrets are lurking in his closets?”

Go here to read the rest. With Steyer (Yeah, vanity billionaires are learning this cycle they are not all Donald Trump) and Buttigieg out, that leaves Sanders, Biden, Warren, Bloomberg and Klobuchar still in the race. I expect Klobuchar and Warren to drop out after Super Tuesday tomorrow. Both their campaigns are running on fumes and I expect their money to dry up entirely after tomorrow. Bloomberg can stay in the race until the convention since he is self-financing, and I expect him to do so, in hopes that Biden will begin talking about his invisible friend the Giant Rabbit, or some similar discourse, that will establish beyond question that Biden is far gone in senility. It could happen, with Biden’s shaky faculties all bets are off. Sanders displayed great weakness among blacks Saturday in South Carolina, and he stands revealed as what he always has been, the Great Young White Radical Hope, another reason for the Democrat establishment to fear him as the Standard Bearer. Biden’s campaign might strike a deal with Bloomberg for him to take the second slot, and Bloomberg might take it, expecting that Biden will not make it through a full term. Bernie won’t do this because his cult supporters would revolt over a Commie-Billionaire ticket. He will probably head into the convention with a black as his Veep candidate.

The Democrat establishment’s fear of a brokered convention seems to be coming to pass. Run Sanders and see their big money supporters sit this one out, with tepid black support and only white radicals as his base vote, and Sanders not only loses but takes the House with him, and probably increases the margin of the GOP in the Senate. Steal the nomination from Sanders and see a replay of Chicago ’68 in Milwaukee ’20. The Bernie Bros would furiously sit this one out, or Sanders, who might not be around in 2024, would run independent, ensuring that Trump has a Reagan ’80 type three way landslide. Biden or Bloomberg would be almost sure losers against Trump, but the Democrats would stand a chance of holding the House, and the defeat of Biden or Bloomberg would not be quite so epic as the defeat of Sanders. (Bloomberg at the top of the ticket would probably do worse than Biden since he has shown zero support among blacks.) In either case, long term the Democrats would have to fear a schism in their party between young white commies and everybody else, with more and more of the minority vote going GOP. Trump couldn’t have written a better script for this election year for himself.