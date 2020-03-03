Super Tuesday Open Thread

The Democrat establishment is rallying around the possibly senile Joe Biden in an effort to deprive Bernie Sanders of the nomination. Other than this one on one contest, the only interest will be how little Michael Bloomberg will get for the 800 million that he has poured down the electoral rathole in this vanity run to beat all vanity runs. Pass the popcorn.

6:00 PM-Fox is calling Virginia for Biden. That was quick. Bloomberg, who gave the Democrats a lot of money to flip the Virginia legislature, is learning that politics is an ungrateful business.

6:20 PM-Sanders takes his home state, The People’s Republic of Vermont.

6:30 PM-Fox calls North Carolina for Biden just after the polls closed. Dixie is looking bleak for Sanders.

7:00 PM-The sovereign state of Alabama is called for Biden.

7:05 PM-Bloomberg takes the critical American Samoa vote. You will always have Pago Pago Mike.