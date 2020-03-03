The Left and Self-Abasement

During the Stalinist terror in the Soviet Union in the thirties of the last century, it was notable that the millions of victims were often not only physically destroyed. As part of the process they were usually required to sign confessions in which they were made to admit to completely fictitious crimes. Self-abasement was key to the process. This feature of the Left is a WAD not a BUG. We see that in the defenestration of veteran MSNBC commentator Chris Matthews. His “sin” was not being enamored of Socialism:

For that his days were numbered on the network he had served for two decades. However, getting rid of him was not enough. That was the cue fo r commissar journalist Laura Basset:

Earlier this week, the head of the women’s group Ultraviolet called for MSNBC to fire Matthews over his questioning of Warren, D-Mass., following Tuesday’s Democratic debate. Matthews had peppered Warren with questions about her putting stock in an allegation that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg tried to pressure a female employee into having an abortion.

Writing in GQ, Bassett says she was scheduled to appear on Matthews’ show in 2016 to discuss sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump.

She recalled Matthews looking at her in the adjacent makeup chair and asking: ‘Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?'” Bassett said she laughed nervously but Matthews kept making comments to the makeup artist.

Go here to read the rest. Matthews thus, on the way out the door, was made to confess to the grievous sin of complimenting a woman’s appearance. Self-abasement was part of the process, and Bassett complaining about a harmless incident, three years ago, was the mechanism.

I weep no tears for Matthews, a liberal blow hard who long ago passed his sell by date. However, this process by which members of the Leftist cult must be made to abase themselves and confess to badthink illustrates well the moral squalor and intellectual slavery that lies at the core of Leftism. That these people seek to pose as the moral betters of all others is risible beyond belief.