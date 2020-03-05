Thought For the Day

Fauxcahontas Fades
Warren has taken down her tepee and is riding into the rising sun, back to Massachusetts. I guess running as an unlikable
Biden Meets Trump Bambi Meets Godzilla
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: LIMA, OH—Dale Miller, a 57-year-old uncle of someone, made an embarrassing mistake
As one about to enter his 10th decade (a few more weeks), I empathize with Joe. Which is to say, I wouldn’t be qualified to act as an executive, make quick decisions and I don’t think he is, even disregarding his opinions about abortion, the Second Amendment, etc.
If I can be as sharp as you Bob, the 10th decade looks like something to look forward to if God grants me the age! Of course mental acuity in old age varies from person to person. For example I think that Sanders believes in a foolish ideology, but senility would be an unfair charge against him, Biden on the other hand gives evidence each day that his faculties may be beginning to fail. Trump, to be fair, is only a few years younger than Biden, but he displays an energy that would do credit to a man half his age.
Quote of the day from yesterday summed up the democrats current problem: They’ve pitched themselves as the feelz party, and now have got themselves into a position where there are too many feelz to fix.
Now their only moderate option for president is increasingly an apt metaphor for the moderate wing of the party.