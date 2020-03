Pretty weird. I don’t think much of the would be King Log, but I do admire the way his better half, Jill Biden, swung into action to save him from radical vegans. He will be getting Secret Service protection now, and he can, presumably, resurrect his old habit, I kid you not, of swimming nude in front of female Secret Service agents.

Careful Joe, you never know when one of those ladies might decide to save you, or not, from fanatic vegans with sharpened carrots.