PopeWatch: No Comment Needed

How Weird Will This Campaign Get?
Pretty weird. I don’t think much of the would be King Log, but I do admire the way his better half, Jill
Pretty weird. I don’t think much of the would be King Log, but I do admire the way his better half, Jill
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: ACME LABS—Two genetically enhanced laboratory mice, Pinky and the Brain, announced Friday
March 6 St. Cadroe, Confessor HE was a noble Scotsman, son of count (or rather laird) Fokerstrach, and travelling into France, he
One Comment
Clearly Bergoglio is an anti-pope as he dismisses the teaching of Christ.