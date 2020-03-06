Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Cadroe

March 6

St. Cadroe, Confessor

HE was a noble Scotsman, son of count (or rather laird) Fokerstrach, and travelling into France, he took the monastic habit at Saint Bennet’s on the Loire. He afterwards reformed the monastery of St. Clement, at Metz, in 960, and died in a visit which he made to Adelaide, mother of the emperor Otho I, at Neristein, about the year 975. His relics are kept at St. Clement’s, at Metz, and he is honoured on the 6th of March. See Mabillon, sec. 5. Ben. p. 480. and sec. 6. p. 28. Henschenius, and Calmet, Hist. de Lor. l. 19. n. 67. p. 1011.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints