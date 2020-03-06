Sockpuppet Joe

The fact that Joe Biden is mentally deteriorating might be a WAD rather than A Bug for the Deep State forces behind him as the ever astute Christopher Johnson at Midwest Conservative Journal explains:

Take this to the bank. The longer Bernie Sanders stays in this race, the more stories like this one will surface. Because Sanders’ principal enemy right now is not Trump nor is it Biden. It is the Deep State and the Deep State protects its own.

The reason for that is simplicity itself. At this late stage of his life, Joe Biden is an amiable, corrupt dunce. A Washingtonian through and through, the District is Joe’s whole world so he’ll gladly stick to issues like gun control or “climate change” and won’t raise any serious objections to anything else as long as he and/or his kids can make a little money out of it.

Joe Biden is a Democrat, after all.

As far as the Deep State is concerned, a genial sock puppet is infinitely preferable to the man who currently holds the office. Biden will leave the Deep State alone and won’t try to pretend that his word or his policy preferences mean jack to anybody.

Sanders, on the other hand, is also a loose cannon and a left-wing loose cannon isn’t really all that much of an improvement over a conservative one. Particularly since, in the unlikely event of a Sanders victory in November, that crashing sound you’ll immediately hear will be the sound of American capital making for the national exits all at once.

Make no mistake, Communist. You’re in their crosshairs now.

Go here to comment. Biden has been on the take with semi-legal graft his entire career. He is owned body and soul by the forces that never want a presiudential election to come out “wrong” as it did, from their perspective, in 2016. Biden is often a source of humor. There is nothing funny at all about the powerful forces now arrayed behind him.