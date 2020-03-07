Math is Tough

Basic math skills are apparently not a job requirement at MSNBC.
Basic math skills are apparently not a job requirement at MSNBC.
Hattip to Amanda Servello.
FROM his ignorance of secular learning, and his extraordinary humility, he was surnamed the Simple. He served God in the world to
Something for the weekend. Spring from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. The weather has been somewhat Spring like in Central Illinois this week.
3 Comments
Neither is an IQ above the current temperature in Pittsburgh, even if you measure it in Fahrenheit.
Because Math, Science, the Truth are RACIST.
And now we know why they advocate for liberal policies.