Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Julian of Toledo

HE presided in the fourteenth and fifteenth councils of Toledo. King Wemba falling sick, received penance and the monastic habit from his hands, and recovering, lived afterwards a monk. St. Julian has left us a History of the Wars of King Wemba, a book against the Jews, and three books on Prognostics, or on death, and the state of souls after death. He teaches that love, and a desire of being united to God, ought to extinguish in us the natural fear of death: that the saints in heaven pray for us, earnestly desire our happiness, and know our actions either in God whom they behold, and in whom they discover all truth which it concerns them to know; or by the angels, the messengers of God on earth: but that the damned do not ordinarily know what passes on earth, because they neither see God, nor converse with our angels. He says that prayers for the dead are thanksgivings for the good, a propitiation for the souls in purgatory, but no relief to the damned. He was raised to the see of Toledo, in 680, and died in 690. See Ildefonse of Toledo, Append. Hom. Illustr.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints