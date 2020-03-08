Thanks Joe

Transfiguration and Us
Jesus took Peter, James, and John and led them up a high mountain apart by themselves. And he was transfigured before them,
Jesus took Peter, James, and John and led them up a high mountain apart by themselves. And he was transfigured before them,
[1] A psalm for David, for a remembrance of the sabbath. [2] Rebuke me not, O Lord, in thy indignation; nor
HE presided in the fourteenth and fifteenth councils of Toledo. King Wemba falling sick, received penance and the monastic habit from his