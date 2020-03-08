Third Penitential Psalm: Psalm 37: Domine, ne in furore.

[1] A psalm for David, for a remembrance of the sabbath. [2] Rebuke me not, O Lord, in thy indignation; nor chastise me in thy wrath. [3] For thy arrows are fastened in me: and thy hand hath been strong upon me. [4] There is no health in my flesh, because of thy wrath: there is no peace for my bones, because of my sins. [5] For my iniquities are gone over my head: and as a heavy burden are become heavy upon me.
[6] My sores are putrified and corrupted, because of my foolishness. [7] I am become miserable, and am bowed down even to the end: I walked sorrowful all the day long. [8] For my loins are filled with illusions; and there is no health in my flesh. [9] I am afflicted and humbled exceedingly: I roared with the groaning of my heart. [10] Lord, all my desire is before thee, and my groaning is not hidden from thee.
[11] My heart is troubled, my strength hath left me, and the light of my eyes itself is not with me. [12] My friends and my neighbours have drawn near, and stood against me. And they that were near me stood afar off: [13] And they that sought my soul used violence. And they that sought evils to me spoke vain things, and studied deceits all the day long. [14] But I, as a deaf man, heard not: and as a dumb man not opening his mouth. [15] And I became as a man that heareth not: and that hath no reproofs in his mouth.
[16] For in thee, O Lord, have I hoped: thou wilt hear me, O Lord my God. [17] For I said: Lest at any time my enemies rejoice over me: and whilst my feet are moved, they speak great things against me. [18] For I am ready for scourges: and my sorrow is continually before me. [19] For I will declare my iniquity: and I will think for my sin. [20] But my enemies live, and are stronger than I: and they that hate me wrongfully are multiplied.
[21] They that render evil for good, have detracted me, because I followed goodness. [22] Forsake me not, O Lord my God: do not thou depart from me. [23] Attend unto my help, O Lord, the God of my salvation.
Fits well with your meditation on the Transfiguration Don. Admission of our weakness is the beginning of salvation. It is then that God hears our cries for help.