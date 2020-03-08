Third Penitential Psalm: Psalm 37: Domine, ne in furore.

[1] A psalm for David, for a remembrance of the sabbath. [2] Rebuke me not, O Lord, in thy indignation; nor chastise me in thy wrath. [3] For thy arrows are fastened in me: and thy hand hath been strong upon me. [4] There is no health in my flesh, because of thy wrath: there is no peace for my bones, because of my sins. [5] For my iniquities are gone over my head: and as a heavy burden are become heavy upon me.

[6] My sores are putrified and corrupted, because of my foolishness. [7] I am become miserable, and am bowed down even to the end: I walked sorrowful all the day long. [8] For my loins are filled with illusions; and there is no health in my flesh. [9] I am afflicted and humbled exceedingly: I roared with the groaning of my heart. [10] Lord, all my desire is before thee, and my groaning is not hidden from thee.

[11] My heart is troubled, my strength hath left me, and the light of my eyes itself is not with me. [12] My friends and my neighbours have drawn near, and stood against me. And they that were near me stood afar off: [13] And they that sought my soul used violence. And they that sought evils to me spoke vain things, and studied deceits all the day long. [14] But I, as a deaf man, heard not: and as a dumb man not opening his mouth. [15] And I became as a man that heareth not: and that hath no reproofs in his mouth.

[16] For in thee, O Lord, have I hoped: thou wilt hear me, O Lord my God. [17] For I said: Lest at any time my enemies rejoice over me: and whilst my feet are moved, they speak great things against me. [18] For I am ready for scourges: and my sorrow is continually before me. [19] For I will declare my iniquity: and I will think for my sin. [20] But my enemies live, and are stronger than I: and they that hate me wrongfully are multiplied.

[21] They that render evil for good, have detracted me, because I followed goodness. [22] Forsake me not, O Lord my God: do not thou depart from me. [23] Attend unto my help, O Lord, the God of my salvation.