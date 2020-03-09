News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

CHAPPAQUA, NY—In a recent interview from her wine cellar this week, Hillary Clinton revealed some of her favorite methods for dealing with stress. “Being the president is an extremely stressful job,” she told reporters. “Since I am the president, I have to deal with anxiety on a regular basis. One way to calm my nerves is with a good, old-fashioned assassination. Of course, I would never do such a thing, but If I did do something like, say, killing Jeffery Epstein, it would be a great way to cope with the demands of my very important job. Ok, I killed Epstein. I needed to do it to manage my anxieties. I feel bad about it. HAHAHAHAHAHA!”

Hillary bemoaned the fact that since she isn’t allowed in the White House or situation room for some reason, she no longer has access to handy tools like drones or Treadstone super-soldiers. “Sometimes,” she said, “I have to settle for watching that prison assassination scene from Breaking Bad over a bottle of wine! Can you imagine? HAHAHAHAHAHA!”

Go here to read the rest. A strong rumor going around political circles is that Joe Biden, or rather his handlers, will name Hillary Clinton as Veep, with the assumption that if he wins she will become President shortly after the inaugural. I find this unlikely. Clinton brings nothing to the ticket, except a blood feud with the followers of Sanders. Also, who would want to have Mrs. Macbeth Mrs. Clinton waiting impatiently in the wings. Having said that, these are obviously crazy times, and Biden clearly does not have all his lights on upstairs. Stay tuned.