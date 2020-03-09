PopeWatch: Black Pope

It used to be said that the Jesuit General was the Black Pope. Now with a Jesuit as Pope, perhaps we have two Black Popes. The Jesuits have set forth their goals for the next decade:

“to show the way to God through discernment and the spiritual exercises; to walk with the poor, the outcasts of the world, those whose dignity has been violated, in a mission of reconciliation and justice; to accompany young people in the creation of a hope-filled future; to collaborate in the care of our common home.”

Go here to read the rest. How very different from this passage in the Bull establishing the Jesuits on September 27, 1540:

In our society, which we wish to be called by the name Jesus, let whoever desires to fight under the sacred banner of the Cross, and to serve only God and the Roman pontiff, His vicar on earth, after a solemn vow of perpetual chastity,—let him keep in mind that he is part of a society, instituted for the purpose of perfecting souls in life and in Christian doctrine, for the propagation of the faith through public preaching, ministering the word of God, spiritual macerations, works of charity, and especially through the teaching of the young and uninstructed in the Christian precepts; and lastly for giving consolation to believers in hearing their confessions. Let him think first of God, then of the rule of this order, which is the way to Him; and let him follow after the end proposed by God with all his strength.

Go here to read the rest. The Jesuits have morphed into the anti-Jesuits.