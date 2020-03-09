Requiescat In Pace: Max Von Sydow

One of the greatest actors of our time, Max Von Sydow, passed away yesterday at age 90. During his over seven decade career he played roles ranging from Jesus Christ to Liet Kynes and everything in between, including exorcising demons and playing chess with death. An actor’s actor, I never saw him give a bad performance. For much of his life he was an atheist or an agnostic. He changed his mind late in life, based on a supposed communication after death from his friend Swedish director Ingmar Bergman, and went into the next life believing in the next life.

