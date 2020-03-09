Requiescat In Pace: Max Von Sydow

One of the greatest actors of our time, Max Von Sydow, passed away yesterday at age 90. During his over seven decade career he played roles ranging from Jesus Christ to Liet Kynes and everything in between, including exorcising demons and playing chess with death. An actor’s actor, I never saw him give a bad performance. For much of his life he was an atheist or an agnostic. He changed his mind late in life, based on a supposed communication after death from his friend Swedish director Ingmar Bergman, and went into the next life believing in the next life.
Absolutely resplendent as Emperor Ming in the otherwise forgettable 1980 Flash Gordon. Just one of so, so many.
RIP Ming the Merciless.
He proved the addage: whatever you do, do it well.
I remember a quote from Von Sydow. To paraphrase, he admitted it was more fun to play Ming the Merciless than Jesus Christ.