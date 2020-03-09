Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Catherine of Bologna

Whoever wishes to carry the cross for His sake must take up the proper weapons for the contest, especially those mentioned here: (1) to be careful always to do good; (2) to believe that we can never achieve anything truly good by ourselves; (3) to trust in God and, for His love, never to fear the battle against evil, either in the world or in ourselves; (4) to meditate frequently on the events and words of Jesus’ life, especially His passion and death; (5) to remember that we must die; (6) to keep the benefits of heaven firmly in our minds, (7) to be familiar with Holy Scripture, keeping it in our hearts to guide all our thoughts and actions.

Saint Catherine of Bologna