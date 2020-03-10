Biden Being Biden

Language advisory as to the above video. Oh, this campaign is going to be so much fun!

Say what you want about the inevitable Joe Biden presidential nomination, but at least it will be entertaining. At least, it will be as entertaining as arrogant ignorance ever gets, a combination that Biden has mastered over long decades in the public eye. Biden went stumping for votes in a Detroit auto plant today, a natural venue for campaigning thanks to the Obama administration’s rescue of GM and Chrysler.

Instead, Biden got caught up in a gun-control argument with a worker who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.” Biden offered a pungent reply — “You’re full of s–t!” — and then things got really testy:

Go here to read the rest. Way to get the hard hat vote Joe! So the Democrats will have a none too bright standard bearer, with clearly fraying faculties and a hair trigger temper with ordinary voters. Toss in his hands on interactions with all members of the fairer sex within reach, and his managers will soon be having him campaign from a hermetically sealed undisclosed location.