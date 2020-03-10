Dementia Joe

Isn’t it sad that the best source of news on American politics tend to be the Brits?  I love the observation that there is not enough popcorn in the world for the Trump-Biden debates.

More to explorer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: